IITH, Australian varsity launch initiative on research collaboration

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) and Swinburne University of Technology, Australia on Wednesday launched SIMMECT – the Swinburne-IITH Manufacturing, Materials, Energy, and Communication Technologies.

According to officials, this initiative strengthens the long-standing research collaboration between IITH and Swinburne, fostering cutting-edge advancements with significant industry and societal impact. SIMMECT will serve as an innovative platform to accelerate research and technological development across three key thematic areas including Materials and Manufacturing, Energy transition, Next-Generation Communication and Quantum Technologies. Prof Karen Hapgood, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research) at Swinburne, emphasised the importance of this collaboration, saying, “The establishment of SIMMECT will further strengthen our ties and enable us to co-create new opportunities for groundbreaking research and innovation on a global scale.”

Prof. B S Murty, Director of IITH, echoed this sentiment: “This partnership will establish a sustainable framework for long-term cooperation between IITH and Swinburne, enhancing visibility, innovation output, and real-world contributions to industry and society, while ensuring research outcomes have a meaningful impact on addressing global challenges.