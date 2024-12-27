IITH, Japanese city sign MoU for personnel exchange

Hyderabad: On Thursday, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad director Prof BS Murty and Hamamatsu City (Japan) Mayor Yusuke Nakano signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster personnel and economic exchange between the two regions. The collaboration will focus on – Human Resource Exchange between Japan and India including Indian tech talents in Science and Engineering domains. It will also focus on academic and industrial R&D collaborations through Open Innovation, along with facilitation of an ecosystem for Indian tech talents to work in Hamamatsu City through nurturing mutual understanding about daily life in Hamamatsu City.

Prof BS Murty stated, “The collaboration between Japan and IIT Hyderabad is unprecedented, as it marks the first time a country has significantly invested in the infrastructure development of an IIT”.

Yusuke Nakano added, “We are delighted to formalise this partnership with IIT Hyderabad. We are excited to strengthen ties through this partnership and hope to use this platform to introduce Japanese culture and technology, fostering deeper understanding and cooperation”.