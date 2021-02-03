Illegal constructions, farmhouse built on govt land demolished

Ranga Reddy: Under the supervision of Vikarabad Additional Collector Mothilal, the revenue officials have demolished the illegal constructions on Tuesday.

A government land of 240 acres worth hundreds of crore is located in Kothrepally village in Vikarabad municipal corporation. Earlier, the government has issued orders saying that some part of land is allotted to the jail department.

Some unknown squatters have occupied the land and started constructing a farm house in some part of that land. On knowing this information the Collector, Pausumi Basu issued orders to demolish the construction. No one came forward to claim possession of the farm house.

In the 80 acres of land, the farmers would cultivate the crops. There are some horses in the farm house as well.

According to the villagers, this farm house belonged to a man who had been creating problems and tormented people in that village for the past 20 years. He has illegally constructed the farm house on the land of the government. The villagers were elated as the officials have taken strict action against the wrongdoer and demolished the illegal constructions. The farm house was demolished by the officials with the help of DSP Sanjeeva Rao.