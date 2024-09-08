Illegal Excavation and Intervention by AICC secretary Dr. SA Sampath Kumar.

Gadwal : The Bharat Mala project is a large-scale road development initiative aimed at improving road infrastructure across India. However, some contractors have been exploiting the project to engage in illegal excavations, particularly in the Alampur constituency of Telangana. The illegal activities involve unauthorized extraction of natural resources from government lands, especially around the Vaddepalli Polytechnic College area.

Former Alampur MLA and AICC Secretary, Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, has taken a strong stand against these illegal excavations. He has expressed anger over the involvement of local contractors, especially those associated with the Mega Engineering Company, in these unauthorized activities. Sampath Kumar's frustration is compounded by the fact that the very officials tasked with protecting natural resources are allegedly aiding the illegal operations under pressure from local political figures, such as the current Alampur MLA Vijayudu and MLC Chella Venkatrama Reddy.



Upon discovering the illegal excavations near government land adjoining the Vaddepalli Polytechnic College, Dr. Sampath Kumar immediately instructed the local revenue officials (MRO) and the police to take action against the culprits. Responding swiftly, the authorities seized several vehicles belonging to the Mega Engineering Company involved in the illegal digging and transported them to the police station. This action demonstrated the seriousness of the situation and Sampath Kumar's commitment to protecting public lands.





Accusations of Corruption:



Sampath Kumar has openly accused the local MLA and the officials of corruption, alleging that they have been protecting contractors involved in these illegal activities. He expressed concerns that the very people entrusted with safeguarding public assets and natural resources are complicit in exploiting them for personal gain. This highlights a deeper issue of corruption within the local political and administrative machinery, which Sampath Kumar is keen on addressing.

Congress Party's Stance:



Dr. Sampath Kumar reiterated the Congress Party's stand on corruption, emphasizing that under the leadership of Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy, there will be no tolerance for corruption. He further stated that one of the key goals of the Congress Party is to put an end to contractors who attempt to loot government properties. This aligns with the party’s broader anti-corruption and resource protection policies.





Recommendations:



1. Strict Enforcement of Laws : The government must strengthen its regulatory framework and enforce stricter laws to prevent illegal excavations and protect natural resources.



2. Action Against Corrupt Officials : A thorough investigation should be conducted into the alleged involvement of local political figures and government officials in illegal activities, and appropriate legal action should be taken.



3. Public Awareness Campaigns: Initiatives should be launched to educate the public about the importance of preserving natural resources and reporting illegal activities.

4. Transparent Resource Management : Ensure that natural resource management is handled in a transparent and accountable manner, with regular audits to prevent illegal exploitation.

The swift intervention by Dr. SA Sampath Kumar in halting the illegal excavations near Alampur is a positive step toward safeguarding public assets. However, the incident also reveals the pressing need to address deeper systemic issues of corruption and misuse of political power. The Congress Party's strong anti-corruption stance, as echoed by Sampath Kumar, will likely resonate with the public, especially in areas where illegal activities threaten local livelihoods and natural resources.