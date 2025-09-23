Illegal pattas in village must be cancelled

Nirmal: CPI(ML) New Democracy demanded the cancellation of illegally issued land pattas on plots originally allotted to the poor in Hampoli village of Bhainsa mandal and urged the government to construct Indiramma houses for the poor on the same land.

Party’s district secretary J Raju led a protest at the Collector office demanding cancellation of pattas.

He also submitted a memorandum to the additional Collector stating that that in 1983, due to floods, five acres of patta land in survey numbers 16/A and 16/E were purchased to build houses for SC and ST families. However, those houses were later demolished and the land was illegally registered under new pattas.

Despite reports being sent to the Tahsildar, RDO, and higher officials, the illegal pattas have not yet been cancelled. He demanded action against the tahsildar who was responsible for issuing the illegal pattas and insisted that until the cancellation is done, the survey numbers 16/A and 16/E should be listed as prohibited lands.