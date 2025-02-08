Illegal Sand Dumping at Suraram Bridge: Activist Demands Immediate Action

Mahabubnagar : Illegal sand mining has resurfaced in Koilkonda, with massive sand dumping reported near Suraram Bridge. Social activist and Nenu Saitam organization president, Diddi Praveen Kumar, has urged District Collector Vijeyendra Booi to take immediate action and seize illegally dumped sand worth ₹30-40 lakh.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Praveen Kumar revealed that large quantities of sand were dumped illegally on Friday night at Suraram Bridge. He alleged that the sand mafia has resumed operations, transporting sand from four unauthorized reaches in Koilkonda using nearly 25 to 30 Benz trucks every night.

Despite multiple complaints, local police, revenue, and mining officials have failed to act against the illegal sand trade. Praveen further accused certain officials of colluding with the mafia by accepting bribes ranging from ₹3,000 to ₹10,000 per vehicle to ignore the illicit activities.

