Illegal Soil Excavation in Broad Daylight: Soil Mafia Looting Government Land as Mining Officials Remain Silent

Gadwal: A major illegal soil excavation operation is allegedly taking place in broad daylight in Jogulamba Gadwal district, right under the noses of the mining authorities. According to local residents and whistleblowers, large quantities of soil are being transported from government-owned mounds situated behind the Aluplex company, located on the road leading to the Agrahara river near the district headquarters.

It has been reported that the excavation is being carried out without any official permission or legal authorization. The soil mafia is said to be operating openly, clearing government-owned land and transporting the soil using heavy vehicles during daytime, raising serious questions about the role and responsibility of the local mining department.

Despite the clear violation of environmental and land use laws, there has been no visible action taken by the mining authorities. Locals are expressing frustration and anger over what they see as deliberate inaction by the officials, with some alleging possible collusion or negligence.

Several concerned citizens and activists are demanding immediate legal action against those involved in the illegal transportation of soil. They are also urging the district administration and senior mining officials to intervene and stop the destruction of public land.

Environmentalists have warned that such unregulated excavation could lead to soil erosion, degradation of natural landscapes, and long-term ecological damage. The lack of oversight is also setting a dangerous precedent, potentially encouraging further illegal activities in the region.

The district administration has been called upon to investigate the matter thoroughly, hold the responsible parties accountable, and ensure that government lands are protected from unlawful exploitation.