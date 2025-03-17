I’m fiercely vying with KTR to oust Revanth, says Harish

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao on Sunday said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was a BJP man with Congress mask and he and party’s working president KT Rama Rao would compete with each other to bring him down and make KCR as Chief Minister of Telangana again.

The BRS leader lashed out at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stating that he had transformed the Telangana Legislative Assembly into a platform for spreading false information. Harish Rao noted that Revanth Reddy spoke so freely with ‘fabricated narratives’ that it set a poor example for public discourse. Describing Revanth Reddy’s recent Assembly language as akin to a ‘script for a vulgar film’, Harish Rao maintained that Revanth Reddy had introduced a culture of foul language in Telangana politics. Rao praised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) as the ‘Father of Telangana’, and described Revanth Reddy as the ‘father of body shaming’ and ‘father of false narratives’.

Harish Rao threw an open challenge to Revanth Reddy and Congress leaders to visit any village of their choosing to see if full loan waivers were genuinely implemented. Revanth Reddy’s praise for the Prime Minister clashes with Rahul Gandhi’s ‘chowkidar chor hai’ critique, thus creating internal contradictions within the Congress party, he said.

The BRS leader applauded KCR for fighting in courts and in Delhi to secure rightful shares of Krishna River water for Telangana. He cited the formal recognition of Section 3 under relevant tribunals, enabling the State potentially to access 70 per cent of its share. He clarified that previous allocations favoured the Andhra region with 512 TMC vs 299 TMC for Telangana. He also mentioned that under the original allocation of 811 TMC, Telangana would have faced limitations if not for KCR’s early legal efforts.

Quoting a Congress-released white paper, Harish Rao stated that total government borrowings during BRS rule including COVID-related debt amounted to approximately Rs 4,00,000 crore (4 lakh crore), or about Rs 41,000 crore annually over a nine to ten year span. In contrast the Congress government once racked up Rs 1,58,000 crore in a single year and dared the Congress leaders for an open debate.

Rao reiterated his disapproval of the ‘toxic’ style of politics involving personal and family insults, urging greater respect and constructive dialogue in Telangana’s political sphere.