IMD Forecasts Rainfall in Telangana from April 7 to 11, 2025​

​The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that Telangana will experience rainfall over the next five days, starting from April 7. This weather change is expected to provide relief from the recent heatwave affecting the region.​

April 7 to 9: Several districts, including Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Mulugu, Medak, and Sangareddy, are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with possible thunderstorms and lightning.​

April 10 to 11: The rainfall is expected to continue in the aforementioned districts, with similar weather conditions anticipated.​

Residents can expect a decrease in temperatures, offering respite from the ongoing heatwave. However, farmers may face challenges due to untimely rains potentially affecting standing crops.​

For real-time updates and more detailed forecasts, refer to the IMD's official communications. People can also check The Hans India for more details.