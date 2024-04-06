Live
- Health dept issues heatwave advisory as mercury soars
- Alliance candidates will sweep in Vizag: LS candidate
- Congress is only party to have secular ideology: VH
- For the first time, maximum temperatures were recorded in the district
- Shani Trayodashi celebrations at Shaneswara Temple
- Ugadi celebrations begins at Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy temple
- Telangana: State govt to announce ‘Netanna Bharosa’ scheme soon
- ‘Local-non-local’ issue haunts YSRCP in Kurnool
- Guntur: MLC Janga to join TDP today
- Mangalagiri: Jai Maha Bharat party to establish society sans poverty
IMD forecasts rainfall in TS
Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted three days of rainfall in parts of Telangana. According to the weather department, various districts of the state will witness thunderstorms with lightning from Sunday. The thunderstorm will continue for three days until Tuesday. On April 8, Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli and Mancherial will record rainfall. Apart from them, Kamareddy will also witness rainfall the next day. However, Hyderabad is unlikely to witness any rain for the next few days. But temperature is likely to drop due to rainfall in other parts of the state.
