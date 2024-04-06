  • Menu
IMD forecasts rainfall in TS

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted three days of rainfall in parts of Telangana. According to the weather department, various districts of the state will witness thunderstorms with lightning from Sunday. The thunderstorm will continue for three days until Tuesday. On April 8, Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli and Mancherial will record rainfall. Apart from them, Kamareddy will also witness rainfall the next day. However, Hyderabad is unlikely to witness any rain for the next few days. But temperature is likely to drop due to rainfall in other parts of the state.

