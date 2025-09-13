IMD issues orange alert

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad centre has issued an orange alert, forecasting very heavy rains in Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Sangareddy and Medak districts on Saturday.

In view of the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, the IMD officials alerted the state government to take precautions to prevent property damage as well as human and cattle loss due to heavy rains in the districts vulnerable to the low-pressure area.

The IMD issued an yellow alert also, with forecast of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar districts of Telangana. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts of Telangana.

On Friday, heavy rains lashed Adilabad, Mahbubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts. However, no major damage was reported, other than crop losses in Khammam and Suryapet districts. State Disaster Management officials said that gusty winds at a speed of 30 to 40 kms per hour will also occur in the districts forecast to witness very heavy rain and alerted the local administration to be ready for relief operations.