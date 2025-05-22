  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

IMD Issues Orange Alert for Telangana: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Expected in Next 24 Hours

IMD Issues Orange Alert for Telangana: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Expected in Next 24 Hours
x
Highlights

IMD issues orange alert for parts of Telangana, forecasting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds for the next 24 hours, with temperatures below 36°C.

An orange signal has been issued for portions of Telangana by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall throughout the course of the following day. It is also anticipated that numerous districts may be affected by thunderstorms that include lightning and strong gusts.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, and Jagtial are among the districts under the orange warning, where heavy rainfall is predicted.

Along with these areas, the IMD has predicted widespread, intense rains for the majority of Telangana through the weekend. The weather is predicted to lower daytime temperatures; from May 23 to May 26, Hyderabad and the neighbouring areas should see maximum temperatures that stay below 36°C.

The department also noted that thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected to persist until May 29, urging residents to take necessary precautions and stay updated with local weather advisories.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick