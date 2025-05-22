Live
- Jr Shooting World Cup: Raiza wins skeet silver as India extend medal-a-day streak
- Yunus government in Bangladesh slammed for suppressing Awami League
- Hyderabad: Woman Arrested for Robbing GHMC Sweeper in Chikkadpally
- Amritsar temple attack: NIA arrests accomplice of two terror operatives
- IMD Issues Orange Alert for Telangana: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Expected in Next 24 Hours
- Milestone achievement: India hails resolution of longstanding Chagos dispute
- Bihar: BJP MLA sent to jail for 24 hours ahead of sentencing in assault case
- Samsung Biologics plans to separate CDMO, biosimilar biz
- Foxconn Expands India Operations with $1.5 Billion Investment: 25 Million iPhones, 30,000 Dormitories in Pipeline
- Security Breach at Salman Khan’s Mumbai Residence: Man and Woman Arrested for Trespassing
IMD Issues Orange Alert for Telangana: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Expected in Next 24 Hours
IMD issues orange alert for parts of Telangana, forecasting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds for the next 24 hours, with temperatures below 36°C.
An orange signal has been issued for portions of Telangana by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall throughout the course of the following day. It is also anticipated that numerous districts may be affected by thunderstorms that include lightning and strong gusts.
Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, and Jagtial are among the districts under the orange warning, where heavy rainfall is predicted.
Along with these areas, the IMD has predicted widespread, intense rains for the majority of Telangana through the weekend. The weather is predicted to lower daytime temperatures; from May 23 to May 26, Hyderabad and the neighbouring areas should see maximum temperatures that stay below 36°C.
The department also noted that thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected to persist until May 29, urging residents to take necessary precautions and stay updated with local weather advisories.