IMD predicts heavy rains for next 5 days in State

Hyderabad: Severaldistricts of Telangana are likely to get heavy rains for the next five days as the Indian Meteorological Centre (IMD) Hyderabad has predicted heavy rains in several districts issuing Orange and Yellow alerts for various districts.

The IMD Hyderabad has warned that there is a possibility of moderate to very heavy rains in Telangana for the next five days. The southwest monsoon has become active again and the rains were due to the influence of a low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal. It said that there was a possibility of heavy rains in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Medak, Kamareddy and Nagarkurnool districts on Monday. Heavy rains are expected at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Jangaon, Siddipet, Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar and Wanaparthy districts. Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for the respective districts.

According to the IMD, on Tuesday, there is a possibility of heavy rains in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanmakonda districts. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the respective districts. The Meteorological Department has said that there were indications of heavy rains at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Janagaon, Siddipet, Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Medak and Kamareddy districts. On Wednesday, Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Janagaon and Siddipet are likely to receive heavy rains accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty winds, the Meteorological Department said.