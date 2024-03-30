Live
- Balavana- Dr. Karanth’s legacy water-starved
- BJP fields ex-diplomat Taranjit Sandhu from Amritsar; replaces Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur
- Bangalore devotee dies in a accident in Tirumala.
- Centre approves 3 months extension to Maharashtra Chief Secretary
- Assembly Polls: 10 BJP candidates, including CM & Dy CM, win unopposed in Arunachal
- Nani, Srikanth Odela reunite for explosive action thriller ‘Nani33’
- 6 guarantees should be taken in to public. Excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao.
- BJP Alampur Constituency wide level meeting held success.
- '10th' examinations ended peacefully in the district
- EC directs volunteers to stay away from Cash Distribution amid MCC
Just In
IMD predicts severe heat in State for next 3 days
The Central Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for several district in view of scorching heat across the State.
Hyderabad: The Central Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for several district in view of scorching heat across the State. According to the weather center, the temperature will be intense for three consecutive days from March 27 to 29.
Orange alert has been issued for various districts of the state. It has been reported that the intensity of extreme heat will be high in these districts and the temperature may rise to 45 degrees. Orange alert has been issued for Adilabad, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Mancherial, Asifabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna-Siricilla and Peddapalli on Wednesday. It has been revealed that high temperatures and hot winds continued on March 28. Bhupalapalli, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Mulugu, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Mahabubnagar, Suryapet, Narayanapet, Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar districts will experience more heat.