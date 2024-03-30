IMD predicts severe heat in State for next 3 days

Hyderabad: The Central Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for several district in view of scorching heat across the State. According to the weather center, the temperature will be intense for three consecutive days from March 27 to 29.

Orange alert has been issued for various districts of the state. It has been reported that the intensity of extreme heat will be high in these districts and the temperature may rise to 45 degrees. Orange alert has been issued for Adilabad, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Mancherial, Asifabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna-Siricilla and Peddapalli on Wednesday. It has been revealed that high temperatures and hot winds continued on March 28. Bhupalapalli, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Mulugu, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Mahabubnagar, Suryapet, Narayanapet, Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar districts will experience more heat.