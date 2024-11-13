Immunization Workshop Conducted with WHO Collaboration

Nagar Kurnool: A one-day immunization workshop was conducted by the District Health Department in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) at the District Collectorate Conference Hall. The workshop was attended by medical officers and supervisory staff in the district.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr KV Swarajya Lakshmi emphasized the goal of achieving 100% immunization to protect children from 12 life-threatening diseases from birth up to 16 years of age. She urged healthcare workers to ensure that tetanus vaccines are administered as soon as pregnant women register and that vaccines are administered according to plan in every village, hamlet, and urban ward. ANMs, ASHA workers, and other health staff were encouraged to conduct awareness programs to support immunization efforts.

District Immunization Officer Dr. K. Ravikumar Naik discussed best practices for vaccine storage, cold chain maintenance, the national immunization schedule, and managing any side effects from immunization through audiovisual presentations.

WHO representative Dr. Azhar advised on maintaining strict surveillance for suspected cases of diseases like polio, measles, rubella, whooping cough, diphtheria, and tetanus. He instructed that any suspicious symptoms in children under 15 should be immediately reported to the district immunization officer.

From November 12 to February 28, 2025, the "SAANS Campaign" will be conducted to raise awareness about pneumonia prevention, symptoms, and treatment. The campaign aims to eliminate pneumonia in children, ensuring no child suffers from this illness. Female health workers and ASHA workers will visit households to examine all children under five and, if necessary, refer them to the nearest health center for treatment.

To prevent pneumonia, children should receive three doses of the PCV vaccine, given at 6 weeks, 14 weeks, and after completing 9 months. The event was attended by Deputy District Medical and Health Officer Dr. M. Venkata Das, Dr. Tara Singh, Dr. Krishnamohan, and all primary medical officers and supervisory staff in the district.