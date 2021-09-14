Impactful news & reports

The media acts as an effective catalyst for social change. At the outset, I would like to congratulate the entire team of The Hans India on the occasion of its 10th anniversary celebrations.

Media in general, especially print media, has an important role to play in creating awareness about health literacy. The reach of the media in propagating health literacy is big and impactful among the lay public.

As a practising cardiologist and healthcare campaigner, I strongly feel that The Hans India has put in a commendable effort in sensitising the people. The Hans has published several healthcare articles including my work on cardiovascular problems and succeeded in taking them to a cross-section of the population.

The topic of tobacco cessation implementation of the national tobacco control programme and the events during World No Tobacco Day were highlighted regularly in The Hans. I am thankful to The Hans India which published my research on various topics of cardiovascular health particularly on tobacco heart diseases, out of hospital cardiac arrest, and the proposed Warangal heart registry. The Hans India proved to be a responsible media organisation in all respects.

Dr Ramaka Srinivas, Cardiologist, Hanamkonda

