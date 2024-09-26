Impart skill devpt training to youths: Collector

Karimnagar: District Collector Pamela Satpathy said that the authorities should take steps to increase the skills of the youth and provide employment in accordance with the demand in the district.

On Wednesday, a meeting of the Skill Development Committee for Youth was held in the Collectorate meeting hall with the officials of various departments. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said along with self-employment, special attention should be given to caste workers.

DRDA in villages, MEPMA in towns, businesses, private companies and organisations employing more than 10 people in the district should be approached and asked to give apprenticeship to youth who have completed inter and degree according to their needs, she said.

The officials of the Education department have been advised to provide embroidery and tailoring training in art craft to inter students from eighth standard in schools. The Collector wanted a report submitted with details of vocational courses in junior colleges, training provided and details of trainees and those trained under National Apprenticeship Scheme.

The officials of the respective departments were ordered to arrange training programmes on carpentry, electrician, plumber in construction, milk tester in agriculture, poultry farm supervisor, beautician, food products, furniture fitting, electronics and tourism hospitality. A poster should be designed to explain the courses. Trainee Collector Ajay Kumar was instructed to make plans in this regard.