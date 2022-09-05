Implement Dalit Bandhu across country: Koppula

Hyderabad: Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Sunday demanded the Centre to provide the 'Dalit Bandhu' benefit to every dalit across the country.

Addressing a press conference at TRSLP here, along with MLA M Anand, Eshwar said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was the only leader in the country who was doing justice to the dalits.

"Dalit Bandhu has already benefited 32,000 families. The first release Rs 3,249 crores have been spent till now under Dalit Bandhu. The credit of making dalits as owners goes to KCR. We demand the Centre to give Dalit Bandhu to all dalits in the country as people of many States want Dalit Bandhu scheme to be extended across the country," said Eshwar.

The minister lashed out at the BJP leaders for criticising the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the name of freebies. If the BJP leaders have commitment towards dalits, they should include the scheme in the party manifesto.

"In the BJP-ruled States dalits are attacked, raped, boycotted and prevented from visiting temples. Attacks on dalits are happening more in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. It was announced in Parliament that crimes against dalits have increased during the BJP rule. The BJP tells something and does something," quipped Eshwar.

The minister said that the party would soon conduct meetings on Dalit Bandhu scheme. On the Liberation Day row, he said the BJP was trying to provoke some sections with communal politics.