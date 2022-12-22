Improve security in educational institutions with police help: Sabita Indra Reddy

Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy on Thursday stressed the need to bring necessary changes to beef-up safety and security in educational institutions.

Addressing after inaugurating a seminar organised under the aegis of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on 'Security measures and support system for students in educational Institutions, here, she appreciated the council for organising the seminar along with the Police department.

She proposed the council constitute a committee with the Education department along with the police to frame guidelines for bringing an anti- ragging Act. "Universities should encourage appointment of student counsellers and installation of CCTVs for effective monitoring". She requested the Higher Education department to monitor the private hostels and private coaching centres. Prof. R Limbadri, TSCHE chairman, emphasised focus on a few best practices which are needed to protect students from threats and assaults, may be physical, social or psychological.

He stated that effective security measures must be adopted to ensure that students learn in an environment that remains safe and secure.

M Mahender Reddy, Director-General of Police, observed that education is not about only dissemination of information, but also educating students how to sustain in life as good citizens. He emphasised that the police will work with the Higher dducation department in coordination for taking measures to prevent issues in educational institutions like Anti-ragging Act, CCTVs monitoring. He stated that safety clubs should be established in universities.

Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education, said educational institutions should adopt effective security measures to prevent issues. V Karuna, secretary (education) said safety measures should be taken in all educational institutions to avoid critical problems. Senior police officials from the State police and the three police commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda stressed the need for the police to ensure to work in coordination with the Higher Education department for students' protection.