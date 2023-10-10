In 2023 polls, BRS will romp home in TS: KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday expressed confidence of the party registering a thumping victory in the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana. The party chief K Chandrashekar Rao will create history by becoming the first hat-trick CM from south India.

Rao expressed confidence that people will acknowledge the ten years of progress this time and crown BRS once again. He said the party was fully prepared for elections; the Opposition parties have already accepted their loss in a way. Rao also said Telangana’s history was strongly connected with BRS; the growth of Telangana was only possible with the CM. He expressed confidence that the party will win 100 seats and re-write records, achieving a overwhelming success.

KTR said people of Telangana will bless the party for the third time; the elections will be one-sided. On December 3, CM KCR will become the Chief Minister for the third time.

He said the achievements of the government and the growth in Telangana in the last nine years under the leadership of KCR will be highlighted during the elections. Asserting that the party has delivered everything that was promised and that will help it win the elections, Rao said the Opposition parties will lose miserably for cheating people of Telangana.

“We have already announced the candidates; they are now in the public. The party captain and chief ministerial candidate is KCR,” said Rao. The Opposition parties need to announce who the CM candidate is. He mentioned that Godse's ideologies will not work in Telangana; only Gandhi's will.

Rao emphasised that the BRS cadre was marching with enthusiasm to face the election. He added that people desire to hoist the pink flag in their hearts from Adilabad to Alampur.