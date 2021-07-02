In a first, 1,000 crore thrust to Dalit uplift

Bhadrachalam: Dalits of all regions across the State were happy as the State government had allocated Rs 1,000 crore for Dalit Empowerment Scheme, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

On Friday, he participated in Palle Pragati programme in Bhadrachalam and Dummagudem. He also inaugurated veterinary hospital complex and Prakruthi Vanam, and planted sapling in Dummagudem village. Later, he participated in mass feeding programme for Dalits at Ambedkar Centre in Bhadrachalam.

Speaking on these occasions, Minister Ajay asserted that the government has been spending crores of rupees for the welfare of people of all categories. As part of that, Dalit Empowerment Scheme was introduced to develop Dalits and no other State government across the country had allotted Rs 1,000 crore for Dalits, he pointed out.

Referring Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes, Minister Ajay said several changes took place in villages and other areas after these programmes were introduced three years ago. More funds were being allotted for constructing roads, dumping yards, Vaikuntadhamams in all villages, he informed.

Earlier, he performed milk bath to the portrait of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Dr BR Ambedkar statue along with several TRS leaders and Dalits.