In Modi’s words, KLIP was ATM for KCR family: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has criticised what he termed as false claims being spread regarding the Kaleshwaram project, and firmly reiterated the BJP’s stance.

He dismissed malicious propaganda suggesting a shift in the BJP’s position on Kaleshwaram or a collusion with the BRS. “The BJP’s position on this matter is very straightforward,” he asserted. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the Kaleshwaram project has become a source of wealth for the KCR family. Along with him, Amit Shah and J P Nadda have also spoken on this issue. The BJP’s policy is to conduct a CBI investigation into the corruption surrounding this project.”

Sanjay Kumar further stated, “The BJP is not a party that alters its policies like a chameleon. Would you suggest that our esteemed leader, Modi, after being Prime Minister for 11 years and providing transparent governance, would make baseless claims about the KCR family? No, he would not. Use your judgment.”

He questioned, “Why was phone tapping conducted while he was BJP state president? Now, as a Union Minister, will my stance change? The BJP’s stance is my stance. If any of our party leaders express views that differ from the BJP’s position on Kaleshwaram – then – it is incorrect, and the high command will address those concerns.”

“We demand a CBI inquiry into the project; there is no room for any other approach,” he clarified.

He challenged what happened to Rahul Gandhi’s claims during the last election, where he labelled the Kaleshwaram project as corrupt and called for a CBI inquiry. Sanjay Kumar alleged that the KCR family inflated the project’s budget from Rs 38,000 crore to Rs 1.2 lakh crore, effectively “looting thousands of crores.”

He branded the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) as a “completely corrupt project.” He stated that it is “undeniably true that KCR inflated the project’s estimated cost.” He added, “If the officials who worked on the Kaleshwaram project profited by hundreds of crores, you can gauge the extent of the corruption committed by the KCR family.”

He deemed it unwise for the Congress government to sacrifice certain officials while leaving the KCR family untouched.

Sanjay Kumar recalled that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had earlier called for a CBI inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project during the last elections. He questioned why, now that the Congress is in power, that inquiry is not happening. “We demand transparency, as we do not trust the Congress government’s investigation into Kaleshwaram,” he stated.

The Karimnagar MP alleged that the Congress and BRS parties are working together to manage the government, effectively acting as “two sides of the same coin.” He claimed that Revanth Reddy has become a “protector of KCR,” defending him against multiple corruption allegations. He asserted that the public is aware of their alliance, which is why they are shifting their support to the BJP.

The Union Minister pointed out that claims of Kaleshwaram’s design changing due to lack of water at Tummidihatti are false, stating that the Central Water Commission has indicated sufficient water availability there. He argued that if the project had been built at Tummidihatti, it would have cost only Rs 38,000 crore; however, changes made for KCR’s benefit inflated it to Rs 1,20,000 crore.

“If the BRS claims that the project was executed with cabinet consent, they need to provide evidence,” he challenged. “What has Kaleshwaram truly achieved besides misappropriating public funds? It is misleading to assert that the canals are full when crop yields are at record levels, despite the insufficient water in Kaleshwaram. BRS leaders continue to make excuses, attributing the benefits of rainfall to the project.”

He also clarified that the BJP is unequivocally against “family parties.” He questioned why anyone would think they would form an alliance with BRS, stating, “A corrupt and family party like BRS cannot even come close to the doorstep of the BJP.”