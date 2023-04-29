Inauguration of new Telangana Secretariat: Traffic diversions tomorrow

Hyderabad: In view of the inauguration of the new Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on April 30, certain traffic restrictions will be imposed on Sunday.

Traffic will not be allowed between VV Statue, Necklace Rotary, NTR Marg and Telugu Thalli Junction and vice versa.

Commuters coming from Khairtabad/Punjagutta/Somajiguda and intending to go towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at VV Statue towards Shadan college – Nirankari. Traffic coming from Nirankari/Chintalbasthi and intending to go towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed to use Khairtabad flyover.

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction and intending to go towards Tank Bund – Ranigunj and Liberty will not be allowed towards Telugu Thalli Jn/Ambedkar Statue/Tank Bund and directed to embark Telugu Thalli flyover towards Katta Maisamma Junction – Lower Tank Bund.

Motorists coming from Tank Bund and Telugu Thalli and intending to go towards NTR Marg will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar Junction. From BRKR Bhavan towards NTR Marg will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar Junction.

Traffic from Bada Ganesh lane towards Imax/Necklace Rotary will be diverted at Bada Ganesh towards Rajdoot lane.

Parks closed

NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road and Lumbini Park, will be closed on Sunday April 30 in view of inauguration of the new Telangana Secretariat building.

RTC buses diversion

RTC Buses coming from Afzalgunj towards Secunderabad shall avoid the Tank Bund Road and take Telugu Thalli Fly over, Katta Maisamma, Lower Tank Bund, DBR Mills and Kavadiguda.

Junctions to be avoided

VV Statue (Khairtabad) Junction, Old Saifabad PS Junction, Ravindra Bharathi Junction, Mint Compound Road, Telugu Thalli Junction, Necklace Rotary, Nallagutta Junction, Katta Maisamma (Lower Tank Bund) Tank Bund and Liberty.

Pass holders/ invitees

The invitees attending the inauguration function are requested to go through the Annexure enclosed herewith for Alighting and designated parking places. All the invitees are requested to invariably display their car passes prominently on the left side of the windscreen of their vehicles for easy identification. They are also requested to cooperate with the Traffic Police manning the routes, alighting points and parking places. The Hyderabad Traffic Police requested citizens to avoid the routes mentioned in the advisory.