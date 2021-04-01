Include Telangana armed stir in Amrut Mahotsav

Himayatnagar: The CPI State council on Thursday urged Dr K V Ramana Chary, the TRS government adviser and chairman of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav Committee, to include the Telangana Armed Struggle as part of the ongoing celebrations that will continue for 75 weeks. This step would of information to the current generation, said party State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy in a letter to Dr. Chary.

The CPI leader recalled that the celebrations were successfully launched in Hyderabad and Warangal on February 12 this year to make the new generation of people become aware of the happening during the freedom struggle and the sacrifices made by patriots.

Reddy said many from Telangana had taken part in the Kakinada salt satyagraha held as part of the freedom movement. He recalled that in response to Mahatma Gandhi's call many women had even handed over their 'Mangala Sutrams' and silver jewellery to him.

The letter said it would be proper to inform the current generation about the sacrifices made by Telangana youth in the freedom struggle. It urged DrChary to incorporate the events of the struggle in Telangana in the ongoing celebrations for the benefit of the new generation.