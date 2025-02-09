‘Including Muslims in BC list poses a threat to the Hindu community’

Karimnagar : Union Miniter of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar termed the caste census conducted by the Telangana government as not only bogus but also including Muslims in the BC list poses a threat to the Hindu community and causes terrible injustices to the BCs in Telangana.

Addressing as part of the Teachers MLCs campaign here on Saturday, he warned that due to the inclusion of Muslims in the BC list, the Hindu community will not be able to win the seats contested in BC in Telangana in the future. He said that the results of the previous GHMC elections are an example of this. He said that Muslims won the seats that BCs should have won in the GHMC elections after the YS Rajasekhar Reddy government implement-ed a 4 per cent reservation.

“On the one hand, they are harming the BC population by reducing the percentage in the caste census survey. On the other hand, there is a serious conspiracy to harm the entire Hindu commu-nity by including Muslims in the BC list.

If such injustice is happening, why are the BC associations not responding? Why are their mouths closed?” he said. He said that the silence of intellectuals and graduates on this issue is a curse for society. He called for making BJP candidates win to teach the Congress a lesson in the MLC elections. He said that the people of Delhi gave the fraudulent Congress a donkey egg as a gift and taught it a lesson.

As part of the MLC election campaign, a “Pattabhadrula Sankalpa Yatra” was organized under the auspices of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Ramnagar Chowrasta in Karimnagar to Geeta Bhavan Chowrasta this evening. A large number of youth, employees and BJP workers gathered for this yatra. Along with Bandi Sanjay, Medak and Adilabad MPs Raghunandan Rao and Go-dam Nagesh, MLAs Payala Shankar, Katepalli Venkaramanareddy, Palvai Harish Babu, Rama Rao Patel, Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta, BJP candidates for the joint Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar graduates and teachers constituencies Anji Reddy and Malka Komaraiah, district president Gangadi Krishna Reddy, former mayor Sunil Rao and others attended this yatra. On this occasion, Bandi Sanjay unveiled the BJP manifesto for the MLC elections.

He said that the caste census conducted by the Congress government is a big scam. The Election Commission says that there are 3.35 lakh voters in Telangana. But the population is only 3 crore 70 lakh. Intellectuals, experts and statistics say that there are 4 crore to 30 lakh people in Tel-angana. Where did the other 70 lakh people go? What injustice is this?

If BCs are 51 per cent in the comprehensive family survey conducted by KCR... how did Re-vanth Reddy fall to 46 per cent in the caste census survey? What more proof is needed that a conspiracy is being hatched to suppress BCs and that Congress is conspiring to harm BCs?

That is why we want Anji Reddy, who is contesting as a graduate candidate, and Malka Koma-raiah, who is contesting as a teacher candidate, to win with a huge majority in the MLC elections and to serve them with ethics and honesty, he said.

Terming Congress and the BRS struck match-fixing in the ensuing MLC elections, he said that was the reason why the BRS candidates were not filed in the MLC elections. He questioned why should people vote for the Congress that is trying to fool the unemployed and intellectuals. The Karimnagar MP asked if the Congress has implemented even a single prom-ise made to teachers and unemployed graduates.