Increase Creamy layer limit to Rs15 lakh: TS BC Commission chairman

Hyderabad: The chairman of Telangana State Commission for Backward Classes, V Krishna Mohan Rao, demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately take a decision on the Creamy Layer (income ceiling of Rs 8 Lakh) for the BCs, which was due in 2020, as it would deprive a large number of eligible OBCs in reservations.

The BC Commission chairman wrote a letter to the Prime Minister on the issue of Creamy Layer which was fixed in the year 2017 and expired in February 2020. The chairman said that the creamy layer has to be reviewed once every three years in consultation with the political parties and OBC Employees Federations to understand the nature of the proposed demands from their end. "Unfortunately, the process for a dialogue hasn't yet begun, though the Issue requires immediate dispensation", he said.

The chairman said that the National Commission for Backward Classes recommended, in 2015, a ceiling income limit of Rs 15 Lakh (considering the ground realities) to determine the Creamy Layer within OBCs. "Sadly, this too has been ignored. Unnecessary procrastination in this regard has caused severe hardships for the OBCs as some of them were excluded in public employment because of the old and outdated ceiling of income limit. As a first OBC Prime Minister, there is heavy reliance on you and OBCs in general expect you to play key-role in deciding the issue realistically and protect their entitlement and rights," said Rao, demanding the Prime Minister to consider the demand for upper ceiling income limit of Rs 15 Lakh which will benefit the OBCs to a larger extent.