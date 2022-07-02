Increase pass percentage in Inter advanced: Add'l Collector Deepak Tiwari

Yadadri (Bhongir): Additional Collector for local bodies Deepak Tiwari on Saturday held a review meeting on the results of intermediate examinations in the district. In the review meeting held at the Conference Hall in Collectorate, he said that the passing percentage of intermediate examinations in the district is very low and all the junior college principals should work hard to increase the admissions in the colleges.

He asked the principals about the problems in government colleges and said that steps would be taken to solve them.

He said that everyone should work hard to increase the pass percentage in forthcoming advanced supplementary examinations. Intermediate Officer Ramani, SC Welfare Officer Swaroop Rani, Tribal Welfare Officer Mangtha Naik, BC Welfare Yadaiah, Minority Welfare Officer Satyanarayana and others participated in the meeting.