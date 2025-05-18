India doesn’t need third party mediation on Kashmir: Venkaiah Naidu

Hyderabad: Former Vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu, stated that any discussions with Pakistan should focus solely on Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and terrorism, asserting that India does not require anyone’s mediation on the Kashmir issue.

He made these remarks while participating in a Tiranga Yatra on Tank Bund held to commemorate the success of Operation Sindoor and expressing solidarity with the armed forces in their line of duty, as well as supporting the Centre’s decisive actions against Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Venkaiah Naidu emphasised that India is a peace-loving nation and has never launched an unprovoked attack against any country.

“We have tried to maintain friendly relations with our neighboring country. However, Pakistan is nurturing terrorists and inciting attacks against India,” he remarked.

He paid tributes to the soldiers who successfully targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK as part of Operation Sindoor and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s timely decisions during the heightened tensions with Pakistan. He urged people to rise above caste, religion, language, and region when the country’s internal security is threatened.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, who led the Yatra, declared that Operation Sindoor was a resounding success, and showcased the country’s military prowess and cutting-edge technological capabilities. Modi emphasised that India’s goal is to crush terrorist groups, Reddy reminded the audience.

Dr. Sathish Reddy, a former advisor to the Union Defence Ministry, noted that Operation Sindoor and subsequent developments have given India the upper hand over Pakistan. He pointed out that since the time Modi assumed office, the focus has shifted towards achieving self-sufficiency in defense production.

“Our scientists have developed the necessary defence and security systems, and our forces are prepared to utilise them,” he stated.

Former Maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, along with party MPs DK Aruna, Etala Rajender and Visweshwar Reddy, and former MP Jaya Prada and others, praised the valuor and saluted sacrifices of the armed forces. They called on the people to unite and express solidarity with the armed forces in preserving the nation’s sovereignty and integrity.

Earlier, a grand Tiranga Yatra was held on Tank Bund, stretching from the Dr. Ambedkar statue to the Swamy Vivekananda statue, with thousands of people in attendance. Chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” resonated along the Tank Bund, as the participants proudly carried the tricolor.

The enthusiastic involvement of doctors, lawyers, teachers, NCC cadets, army veterans, women’s groups, Brahma Kumaris and students from several schools highlighted the rally’s uniting the people, cutting across party lines.