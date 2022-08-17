India shall become a soft superpower: Minister Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and State Planning Commission Vice Chairman Boinapally Vinod Kumar said that India should become a superpower by the time of India's independence centenary celebrations.

They sang the National Anthem together with the students and residents of the city at a programme organised at Geeta Bhavan in the town on Tuesday as part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that CM KCR has called for 15 days of celebrations as part of the Vajrotsava celebrations. The history of freedom fighters Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi were being distorted by some persons.

The Ministers said that steps were being taken to tell the history of Mahatma Gandhi to the present generation and for this purpose screening of 'Gandhi' movie in all the theaters of the state was organised.

He said that superpower means America and Russia, we have learned that superpower countries only have arms, nuclear weapons, jet planes, bombers, India has to become a super soft power in the next 25 years by excelling in education, science, agriculture and industries.

Everyone must join hands to make the country a super soft power. During the 8 years of TRS's rule, the development of backward Telangana has become a model for the country, Kamalakar said and called upon the youth to come forward to make India a great country.