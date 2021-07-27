India will be quantum enabled this decade: ISRO chairman K Sivan

Hyderabad: Prof K Sivan, chairman ISRO, said here on Monday that "India will be quantum-enabled in this decade. We will infuse the encryption of the satellite data with the power of quantum mechanics".

He was addressing the National Quantum Science and Technology Symposium (NQSTS), organised by IIIT Hyderabad, Quantum Ecosystems Technology Council of India, IEEE Quantum Initiative, in association with PSA, being held online from July 26 to August 3. Speaking at the inauguration, Prof Narayanan, Director IIIT-H, said, "Quantum computing is a truly futuristic area with huge potential that we must invest in today to reap benefits in near future."

NQSTS launched the Quantum Ecosystems and Technology Council of India (QETCI), headed by Reena Dayal, which will work closely with various members of quantum ecosystems across the government, academia, industry, start-ups and investors to accelerate the quantum ecosystem.

The symposium features several eminent keynote speakers like Prof Vijay Raghavan, PSA to Union government, Ajay Prakash Sawhney, secretary MEITY, Dr KR Murali Mohan, Mission Director NM-ICPS, DST, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IC&T, Telangana. It also includes several keynote speakers from Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, QNU Labs, TCS and IQM.