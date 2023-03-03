India will feed world in future: Niranjan Reddy

Wanaparthy: Expressing hope that the present reforms and encouraging policy decisions being taken up with regard to agriculture sector in Telangana and India, are going to put the country in the forefront as a world grain production house, that will enable India to feed the world in the future, said Agriculture Minsiter Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, while speaking at a sideway market programme organised by Syngenta, in Wanaparthy district on Thursday.

Earlier, the Agriculture minister inaugurated the way side market built by Syngenta company as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds on Pebbair road in Wanaparthi district. Syngenta Global CEO Herrick, India representatives Susheel, Phaniendra and participated in the programme.

While speaking on the occasion, the Agiruclutre Minister said that the policies and reforms taken up by the State government are being adopted by many States and even the Central government.

"I am glad that today, Telangana government's policies are setting an example for the country. I strongly believe that India will produce food for the world in the future," said the Minister.

The Minister welcomed the efforts of Syngenta company for constructing the wayside markets for the farmers in Wanaparthy district. He advised the farmers to make the best use of these markets and gain better profits by selling their products through these way side markets. The Minister expressed satisfaction at the way the facilities and amenities being constructed in Wanaparthy district ever since the town became the district headquarters in 2016.

With growing needs of the people Wanaparthy town has witnessed various developments such as public amenities like toilets, shelters, playgrounds, lawns, parking for the convenience of the users. Wanaparthy district is the first district in the entire country to have a wayside market set up with a new idea. Syngenta Company has spent Rs 3.40 crore from its CSR funds to built wayside market for the farmers.

Adding further, the Agriculture Minister said that with the support of Chief Minister KCR, Wanaparthy district got Women's Agricultural College.

And he sought the cooperation and support of Syngenta company for the construction of agricultural college building in Wanaparthy.