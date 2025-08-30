Indian Army launches swift relief ops in Medak

In a decisive and swift response on Friday to the devastating floods caused by the overflow of the Pocharam Reservoir and the collapse of the SH-765D bridge, the Indian Army’s Bison Division has sprung into action, initiating full-scale relief operations in Medak district, Telangana.

Operating under the command of Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (HQ TASA), the Army has been working around the clock to rescue stranded civilians and provide critical aid. In a heroic effort, eight civilians trapped in rising floodwaters were successfully rescued and administered immediate first aid and medical support.

A particularly heartening moment came with the safe recovery of eight missing children from Kamareddy, who were reunited with their families after hours of uncertainty. The rescue has brought immense relief to the local community and stands as a testament to the Army’s efficiency and dedication.

The Indian Army is coordinating closely with the Civil Administration and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to ensure that affected residents receive timely assistance. Relief teams are actively engaged in evacuation, medical support, and logistical aid, aiming to stabilise the situation and restore normalcy in flood-hit areas.

The Bison Division’s rapid mobilisation and unwavering commitment reflect the Army’s enduring values of duty, compassion, and service to the nation. Their efforts have not only saved lives but also reinforced public confidence in the armed forces’ role during natural disasters.

As water levels continue to pose challenges, the Indian Army remains on high alert, prepared to extend its support wherever needed.