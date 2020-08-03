Indigo pilot dies in road accident in Hyderabad

A pilot of Indigo airlines died after involving a car accident while he was on his way to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Monday morning.

Mahendar Singh was heading to the airport from Gachibowli when his car met with the accident on Outer Ring Road (ORR). His death was instantaneous. Passersby alerted the police who shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem. Meanwhile, Mahendar Singh's driver was found to be injured seriously and was shifted to hospital. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Two weeks ago, a senior IPS officer had suffered injuries in the road accident in Hyderabad. VV Srinivas Rao was injured after his car turned turtle on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Rao who is in-charge of TS police academy was returning home when the accident took place at Manchirevula after the driver lost control over the vehicle and hit the divider.