Indiramma housing scheme going off track in Wanaparthy?

Wanaparthy: Seriousallegations of irregularities have surfaced in Wanaparthy regarding the Indiramma Housing scheme. While the scheme was designed to provide permanent housing to the poor, it appears to be getting derailed due to alleged local corruption and political manipulation.

Authorities claim they are taking steps to implement the scheme with transparency and modern technology so that only the truly poor can build homes under this programme. However, many people are expressing concern that the scheme is going off track and being diverted due to the greed for power among some local leaders, leaving the poor disappointed.

Leaders are frustrated, saying that those who already constructed and completed houses are not being allowed to build additional or lavish homes under the scheme. According to the government policy, houses must be built within an area of 400 to 600 square feet. While this rule was meant to curb corruption, it has sparked fierce competition among some people hoping to exploit the system.

Allegations have been raised by citizens and civil society groups that at the village level, Indiramma Committees are being influenced by greed and are misusing their authority. Instead of giving priority to the truly poor, they are granting approvals to those with property and income, neglecting the actual needy.

In some mandals within the constituency, construction has already begun after permissions were obtained. As a result, many feel the original goal of providing shelter to the poor and establishing the envisioned Indiramma Rajyam is being undermined.

In Budidipadu village of Pebbair mandal, locals expressed anguish that a schoolteacher’s family secured a house in the name of the mother simply because their ration card was separate. Residents feel this is an abuse of the scheme. Many are urging the constituency-level leaders and officials to recognise the issue and ensure that the housing scheme is implemented strictly for the truly poor.

Sunkulamma from Budidipadu shared her distress, saying that after her hut was demolished with the assurance that her name was on the list, her name was later removed, leaving her homeless.