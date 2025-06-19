Indiramma Housing Scheme Proceedings Distributed to Beneficiaries in Gattu Mandal: MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy and District Collector BM Santosh Lead the Initiative

Gadwal: In a significant welfare initiative under the Telangana state government, sanctioned proceedings for Indiramma Housing Scheme were distributed to eligible beneficiaries in Gattu Mandal of Gadwal constituency. The distribution ceremony was held with local MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, District Collector B.Y.M. Santosh, and Additional Collector Lakshminarayana attending as chief guests.

As part of the government’s mission to fulfill the dream of homeownership for the underprivileged, the MLA and the District Collector personally handed over the Indiramma Housing approval documents to deserving families. In recognition of their commitment to public service, local leaders and PACS Chairman honored the guests with shawls and floral bouquets.

MLA’s Address:

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy highlighted the developmental strides being made in Gattu Mandal, which was once known for migration due to poverty. He mentioned that since taking office, he had consistently worked to secure government funding to develop the region. He proudly stated that Gattu Mandal is now witnessing improvement in various sectors, including education, where local students are now securing jobs as teachers, police officers, and gaining admissions in medical colleges.

The MLA further said that under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s leadership, the state government has already fulfilled two of the six major guarantees promised during the election campaign, such as free bus travel for women, subsidized LPG cylinders at ₹500, 200 units of free electricity, farmer loan waivers, Rythu Bandhu support, ration cards, and fine rice distribution.

He emphasized that for families who have lived in rented huts for generations, the government is now sanctioning ₹5 lakhs per house under the Indiramma Housing Scheme to build permanent homes. In the first phase, 3,500 houses have been sanctioned for the Gadwal constituency, of which 780 houses are allotted to Gattu Mandal.

He reassured the public: “There’s no need for concern. Every eligible person will receive their due benefits under the welfare schemes.”

Collector’s Remarks:

District Collector B.Y.M. Santosh echoed the state government's commitment to eradicating hut dwellings across Telangana through the prestigious Indiramma Housing Scheme, with 3,500 houses allocated per constituency. He urged beneficiaries to begin construction within 45 days, as the disbursement of funds would follow the stages of construction directly into their bank accounts.

The Collector also assured that a second phase of allotment will soon begin to cover more needy families. Highlighting the rapid transformation, he noted that Gattu Mandal, once labeled among the most backward areas in Asia, is now progressing in various sectors, including education and healthcare, thanks to the continued efforts of the local leadership.

He concluded by urging parents to prioritize education for their children, discourage child marriages, and focus on nurturing an educated future generation.

Distinguished Guests and Attendees:

The event witnessed the participation of several dignitaries and public representatives, including:

Agricultural Market Yard Chairman Kuruva Hanumanthu

Former State Chairman Gattu Thimmappa

Former ZP Chairman Bandari Bhaskar

Former District Library Chairman Jambu Raman Gowdu

Former MPP Vijay, ZP TC Rajashekar

PACS Chairman Venkatesh

Senior leaders like Gaddam Krishna Reddy, Ramesh Naidu, Bajari Maheshwar Reddy, Ramakrishna Reddy, and others

Youth representatives, local leaders, and community activists also joined in large numbers, reflecting the public’s support for the government’s welfare-driven governance.