Indiramma Housing scheme sees remarkable progress in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: The Indiramma housing initiative in Nizamabad district has registered exceptional progress, with State Housing Corporation Secretary and Managing Director V.P. Gautam commending the district administration for its performance. During his visit on Wednesday, Gautam praised the rapid advancements made in the past two months, particularly in the second phase of house sanctioning and grounding.

Accompanied by District Collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy, Gautam inspected housing sites in Tirmanpalli (Indalvai mandal) and Ghanpur (Dichpalli mandal), interacting with beneficiaries and reviewing aspects such as free sand supply, bill payments, and mason charges. He encouraged the beneficiaries to speed up the construction process and assured them of ongoing support.

At the Integrated District Office Complex, a comprehensive review meeting was held with municipal commissioners, MPDOs, and engineering officials. Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy presented a mandal-wise progress report, revealing that out of the targeted 19,306 houses, 17,291 have been sanctioned. Out of these, 9,360 have been grounded, while 5,541 are at various stages of construction: 4,647 are at the basement level, 665 at the wall level, and 229 at the slab level. Loans of up to Rs 1 lakh are being provided to financially constrained beneficiaries through self-help groups.

So far, Rs 30.07 crore has been disbursed to 2,637 beneficiaries. The administration is actively enrolling new members into women’s groups to expand loan access and encourage construction. For those unwilling to proceed despite support, written declarations are being obtained, and their allocations are being redirected to other eligible individuals. Gautam emphasized that no eligible person should be excluded and that Indiramma houses must not be sanctioned to ineligible applicants. He warned officials of accountability in case of irregularities.

To ease construction logistics, Gautam directed coordination between housing officials and MPDOs for free sand token distribution and regulated transport charges. He also instructed the Mandal-level Price Control Committees to ensure fixed rates for materials and mason fees.

Highlighting the importance of timely payments, Gautam assured that there is no fund shortage and that bills are cleared weekly. Aadhaar-linked bank accounts will soon be used for direct payments to avoid technical issues. He also called for the immediate uploading of beneficiary details on the Pradhan Mantri Awas portal and faster geo-tagging. Proposals to construct G+3 Indiramma houses on 4.32 acres in Abhayahastam Colony were discussed.