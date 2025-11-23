Indiramma sarees to boost women’s self-respect: Sudarshan Reddy

Nizamabad: Advisor to the Government’s Welfare and Development Schemes P Sudarshan Reddy distributed Indiramma sarees among rural women here on Saturday.

Nizamabad Rural MLA Dr R Bhupathi Reddy, Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta, Armur MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy, Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy and others were present at the ceremony.

Women and women’s association representatives expressed their joy at the distribution of very attractive and quality sarees.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said that the government is giving utmost priority to the advancement of women. He reminded that many programmes are being implemented with the aim of making one crore women millionaires. He called for making economic and social progress by utilizing the government’s support.

He said that the government has made quality sarees this time with the aim of enhancing the self-esteem of women. He objected that inferior sarees were provided during the previous government. He advised the officials to work transparently and in a planned manner so that Indiramma sarees are distributed to every eligible woman without any room for criticism, mistakes or shortcomings.

He said that the government has already sent enough sarees to all districts and if necessary, steps will be taken to allocate more sarees to the district, and care should be taken that no eligible person is excluded.