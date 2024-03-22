Indirect protection with wildlife

Nagarkurnool: The number of tigers in the Nallamala Amrabad Tiger Reserve area is increasing significantly. According to National Tiger Conservation Authority reports, there were 12 tigers in 2018, 21 tigers in 2021 and currently 32 big tigers in 2024. Apart from these, there are 176 leopards, 250 bears and 10 thousand other forest animals. Gradually increasing the number of wild animals is indirectly useful for forest conservation.