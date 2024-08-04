Industrial Park, a boon for the jobless: Ministers

Bhupalpally : “Efforts are on to create employment opportunities for the local youth,” Minister for IT and Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu said. Laying the foundation stone for the Industrial Park along with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Seethakka near Mylaram in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Saturday, Sridhar Babu said that the government has plans to set up at least 200 industries in the region which has abundant natural resources.

“Even though the district has two barrages (components of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project), not even a single acre in Bhupalpally and Manthani constituencies has benefitted from the Godavari waters. Moreover, Medigadda barrage caved in partially due to the unscientific methods of the previous government. Such was the haphazard planning of the BRS government,” Sridhar Babu said.

Meanwhile, Ponguleti said that the government was giving equal importance to development and welfare. “The Congress Government has plans to provide 4.50 lakh Indiramma Houses to the poor. The KCR Government had only managed to provide just 1.50 lakh houses in a decade,” Reddy said.



Ponguleti said that the government was working on introducing a new law to improve land registration and ownership, replacing the Dharani with the Bhumata portal. Minister Seethakka added that the upcoming industrial park would be a boon for the unemployed youth. “Efforts are also being made to set up another industrial park at Mulugu,” she assured.

Referring to the crop loan waiver, she heaped praise on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for providing relief to the debt-ridden farmers.

“The Young India Skill University, aimed at empowering the local workforce, fostering innovation and driving growth through high-level skill development, is of immense help to the youth,” Seethakka said.

“Congress government also released the Job Calendar, giving the schedule for issuing notifications and conducting recruitment exams,” she said. Later, Ponguleti conducted a review meeting on welfare and development activities in the district.

Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, Warangal MP K Kavya, Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TGIIC) chairperson Nirmala Jagga Reddy, district collector Rahul Sharma and superintendent of police Kiran Kare were among others present.

