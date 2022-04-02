Infant dies due to mere negligence of nursing home

Adilabad: Protest erupted in front of the Sharada Nursing Home after an infant died. The family members who protested at the nursing home stated that the infant died due to the negligence of the doctor and staff.

According to the family members, the kin took the woman to the hospital for delivery where the doctor seems to have informed that there is still time for the delivery and has sent them back. However, the woman developed pains at 11:30 pm and she was shifted to the same hospital. She was admitted there and the family members allege that apart from saline none has even asked about the patient. As the woman lost her consciousness at 3 AM, the doctor asked the family members to shift her to a government hospital. The woman was shifted to the government hospital for delivery where the doctors declared that the infant has died. The doctors also said that they could have saved the baby if the woman was brought to the hospital an hour earlier. The family members and relatives then staged a protest in front of the nursing home.

Interestingly, this is not the first time infant has died due to their mere negligence. It is said that last month, a mother and an infant died due to the negligence of the hospital staff. The nursing home then faced protests from relatives. With the recent incident, three have lost their lives after getting admitted to this nursing home in a gap of a month. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Heavy security was deployed at the nursing home to avoid any untoward incidents.