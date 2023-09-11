Infant girl rescued from bushes in Suryapet

Live
Just In
The locals who heard the scream of baby girl rushed to the bushes and saved the baby. She was later shifted to government hospital for better treatment. The condition of the girl is believed to be stable
Suryapet: In an inhumane incident, a newborn baby girl was found in bushes filled with thorns, but luckily the baby is safe
A newborn baby girl was abandoned by unknown persons in Nemmikal village of Atmakuru mandal of Suryapet district. In the early hours of the Monday, the screams of a baby were heard from the bushes next to the church in SC Colony. As a result, the locals went into the bushes and saw a baby girl. The thorns scratched the baby and the whole body of the baby bled. The local women took the little girl out and cleaned her. The police was immediately informed.
On the information of locals, the police and ICDS officials reached the spot and shifted the baby girl to Suryapet district government hospital for better medical treatment. The locals think that the parents must have committed such an atrocity for the birth of a girl child. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Police are searching for the baby's parents.