Infighting in BRS comes to fore in Nalgonda 

Nalgonda: Nalgonda district which was well known as a fort for Congress party in united Andhra Pradesh was gone in the hands of TRS in the past 8 Years with by-elections and shifting of loyalties from Congress to BRS with all 12 assembly seats gone in favour of pink party.

Meanwhile, infighting in BRS in Nalgonda , Nakerekal , Nagarjuna Sagar and Kodad is likely to hamper party's winning chances in next assembly elections.

Even though, CM KCR announced that all sitting MLAs will get party tickets in next assembly elections, few leaders including dissidents putting their efforts to be in the fray by announcing themselves as ticket aspirants and doing political activities independently.

In Nalgonda, the aspirants list is more than other constituencies. Dissident leaders Chakilam Anil Kumar who acted as party Nalgonda constituency in charge during the Telangana movement and Councilor Pilli Rama Raju who is having political differences with MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy carrying out meetings and political activities independently. So also, Party founder member Chada Kishan Reddy, Legislative council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy's son Amith Reddy paying attention to the Nalgonda constituency grabbing the attention of people by doing political activities in their own style. Apart from this local municipal councilors anger on Municipal Chairman Saidi Reddy likely to impact on winning of TRS in Nalgonda in Next elections.

In Nakrekal constituency Chirumarthi Lingaiah who won Nakerekal seat from Congress in 2018 election shifted his loyalty to BRS and was facing problems from former MLA Vemula Veeresham. The duo leaders competing each other with political activities.

Two power centres in Nakrekal constituency may hamper the prospectus of party in next elections.

The situation in Nagarjuna Sagar and Kodad is different from Nalgonda and Nakrekal constituencies. Nagarjuna Sagar MLA facing problems from MLC Koti Reddy group, whereas, political gap of Kodad MLA Bollam Mallaiah with Kodad Municipal Chairperson Vanaparthi Shirisha and former MLA Venepally Chander Rao may change the result in next assembly election.