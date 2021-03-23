Injustice to Muslims in Telangana: YS Sharmila

Lotus Pond: YS Sharmila, the daughter of former chief minister of AP YS Rajasekhara Reddy, said on Monday that the socio-economic conditions of Muslims were worse in the State. She pointed out that nobody could visualise a Telangana without the Muslims.

She made these remarks during her meeting with the Muslim supporters and loyalists of her father. She alleged that over 50,000 acres of waqf lands were encroached in the State.

She also said that the rulers of the State had cheated the Muslims by not implementing their promise of providing 12 percent reservations.

She made it clear that the credit behind providing 4 percent reservations to the Muslims went to her father. She alleged that the state government was using the Muslims merely as their vote-bank. Shesaid they would once again bring back Rajanna Rajyam if the Muslims joined hands with her.