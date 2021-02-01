Injustice to Telangana in Union Budget 2021: Uttam Kumar

Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy said that injustice was done to Telangana in the Union Budget and the state Telangana couldn't get anything from the budget. He added that the Rs 10,000 crore announced under Ayushman Bharat is not enough to 29 states.

The budget is believed to be presented only for the five states awaiting elections, he said.

He also said that the centre's promise to double the income of farmers is a blatant lie. Uttam said that the union budget is an example for the anticipated losses to the state governments under BJP rule. He demanded the centre to grant bullet train service between Hyderabad and Vijayawada via Suryapet.

The Nalgonda MP also asked the centre to allocate funds to the expansion of Hyderabad metro rail to Old City and Patancheru. He said that Congress will ask the centre over delay in establishing a tribal university in Telangana, railway coach factory in Kazipet, steel plant in Bayyaram.