Inspector booked for molesting minor girl

Highlights

The Kazipet Police booked a case against an inspector for sexual assault on a minor girl. Although the incident occurred on October 9, it came to light late on Wednesday

Warangal: The Kazipet Police booked a case against an inspector for sexual assault on a minor girl. Although the incident occurred on October 9, it came to light late on Wednesday when the girl’s parents complained to the police on October 22. Inspector M Ravi Kumar who is working in Hyderabad is a resident of Kazipet, allegedly tried to molest a 16-year-old girl.

According to Kazipet Sub-inspector (SI), V Lavan Kumar, the accused Ravi Kumar and the minor girl are residing at the same apartment in the Kazipet.

Ravi Kumar noticed the girl having a chat with her classmate in the corridor of their apartment. He threatened the girl to send her friend away from the apartment. He asked the minor girl to come to his flat where he misbehaved with her, taking her to his bedroom.

The girl raised an alarm when the Inspector tried to touch her private parts. Somehow, she managed to escape from the clutches of Ravi Kumar and disclosed the matter to her parents. Ravi Kumar was alone in his flat during the incident.

