Install Telangana Talli statue on summit premises: CM

Bharat Future City: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasised that the arrangements at the prestigious Telangana Rising Global Summit, which is poised to attract huge global investments and also the venue of the unveiling of the Vision Document, should be made in a befitting manner.

The Chief Minister visited the premises of the venue for the Global Summit to be held on December 8 and 9 at the Bharat Future city on Saturday evening.

First, the CM inspected the premises through an aerial view from a helicopter. After that, CM Revanth Reddy inspected every hall set up for panel discussions and exhibition stalls. The CM also glimpsed the digital screening of the Musi Rejuvenation project, which is being undertaken by the state government and other programmes.

Instructing the officials to install a statue of Telangana Talli on the summit premises, CM Revanth Reddy said that representatives of global companies, Union ministers, Chief Ministers of several states, ministers, and dignitaries from various fields are attending the summit.

The officials were ordered to take appropriate precautions regarding welcome arrangements, accommodation, and other facilities for the delegates.

During the visit to the venue for over one hour, the CM also enquired the officials about the precautions taken in each aspect such as seating, fire safety, vehicle movement, and internet facility and also gave specific instructions to the officials on each aspect.

I and PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, MLAs Malreddy Ranga Reddy, Kundur Jayveer Reddy and others were present.