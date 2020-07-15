Instill confidence among people, says Suryapet SP Bhaskaran

Suryapet: District SP Bhaskaran directed police officials to take care of their health while discharging duties in the wake of the spread of corona pandemic in the district. At the same time, the SP who held conducted a video conference with the district police officials on Tuesday ordered them to respond immediately to complaints in order to do justice to the needy.



While discussing the law and order of the district, he advised officials to fill confidence among the victims by listening to their versions during the lodging of complaints. He directed them to strengthen village policing and receiving of complaints through online system. He advised the police officials to take proper care while visiting the crime spots and villages during the investigation.