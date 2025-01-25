INTACH to Host National-Level Essay and poster Competition in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: The Mahabubnagar chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) is organizing a national-level Essay and Poster competition across all 17 mandals of Mahabubnagar district. The event will take place from January 28 to January 30, 2025, and aims to promote cultural awareness among students.

Dr. T. Nagender Swamy, Convenor of INTACH, shared details about the initiative, stating, "We have already sent invitations to over 270 government schools in the district, and over 100 schools have registered so far. Each school is invited to nominate two students from classes 7 to 9 to participate."

The competition will be held at centralized locations in the respective mandal headquarters. Winners at the mandal level will receive a cash prize of ₹5,00 and all entries will be forwarded to New Delhi for further evaluation in the national competition.

To ensure smooth execution, six INTACH teams will inspect the quiz competitions during the three-day event. The evaluation process will be managed by a team from Delhi, ensuring fairness and transparency.

Schools that have not yet registered can do so by January 25. For registration, visit this link or contact 7995008712, 9440157848, or 9440295712 for assistance.

This annual competition program is a significant step toward fostering knowledge and appreciation of India’s rich heritage among students in Mahabubnagar district.