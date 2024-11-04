Integrated schools will revolutionise State education: Uttam kumar reddy

Suryapet: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasised that integrated residential schools would transform Telangana’s education system, providing students a competitive advantage at the national level.

He was speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Young India Integrated Residential School in Gaddipalli, Huzurnagar constituency, Suryapet district, on Sunday, along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Uttam described the initiative as a progressive step towards offering high-quality, English-medium education with state-of-the-art facilities for students from diverse social categories, including SC, ST, BC, minorities, and general sections. He reiterated the Congress-led government’s pledge to establish integrated schools in each district.

“These schools, accommodating students from Grades 4 to 12, will feature residential facilities for teachers, ensuring comprehensive support for students. The Gaddipalli school, with a budget of Rs 200 crore, is the first of its kind and will serve as a model for future institutions across the state,” he said. Highlighting the government’s commitment to welfare education, Uttam revealed that the Congress administration has allocated Rs 5,000 crore for residential schools this year, a significant increase from the previous government’s Rs 70 crore allocation.

The Minister also spoke about the arrangements made for paddy procurement across Telangana. He noted that the State achieved a record paddy production of 150 lakh metric tonnes and that the State government has implemented extensive procurement measures.

He announced that, beginning Sankranti in January 2025, the Congress government will distribute free fine rice to white ration card holders Statewide. “This scheme will benefit 30.5 lakh ration card holders, providing each eligible household with 6 kg of fine rice per person

monthly,” he said.

Addressing the community in Gaddipalli, Uttam expressed gratitude for their support, referring to them as family members. He reaffirmed the Congress government’s commitment to its welfare promises for a prosperous Telangana.

Meanwhile, Dy CM Bhatti highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects and welfare initiatives. He announced the resumption of the SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal) tunnel project, which had been stalled under the previous administration, with completion targeted within 20 months to address long-standing irrigation needs. Additionally, he confirmed that approvals for the Yadadri Power Plant have been accelerated, resuming work on a crucial energy project

for Telangana.

Komatireddy applauded Minister Uttam selecting Gaddipalli as the site for the integrated school and announced the construction of a two-lane road to improve connectivity to the school. He added that the Congress government is upgrading all schools with enhanced infrastructure and facilities, ensuring better educational environments for students.