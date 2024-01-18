Intense battle in BJP for MBNR LS ticket

Mahabubnagar: The political arena in Mahabubnagar is witnessing a fierce showdown within the BJP as three prominent leaders – DKAruna, Shanti Kumar, and Jitender Reddy – all set their sights on the coveted BJP Mahabubnagar parliament ticket. The tussle for supremacy within the party ranks promises to be a gripping spectacle as the leaders strategically position themselves for the crucial nomination.

Widely considered the frontrunner for the BJP Mahabubnagar parliament ticket is DK Aruna, the national vice president of the party. However, she faces formidable competition from AP Jitender Reddy, adding an intriguing dimension to the race. Not to be underestimated is the spirited bid from BJP State BJP treasurer Shanti Kumar, who is reportedly leaving no stone unturned in lobbying with the BJP high command for the sought-after ticket.

Sources within the BJP reveal that Shanti Kumar has harbored aspirations to contest from Mahabubnagar for an extended period. In the recent assembly elections, his attempts to secure an MLA ticket faced numerous hurdles, given Jitender Reddy’s former MP status in Mahabubnagar and DK Aruna’s MLA ticket allocation to a BC candidate in Gadwal. Even in Jadcherla, Shanti Kumar encountered fierce competition from senior BJP leader Chittaranjan Das.

Undeterred by past setbacks, the BJP State Treasurer is reportedly intensifying his efforts to secure the Mahabubnagar BJP Parliament ticket. On the other hand, Aruna, having graciously given up her MLA ticket for a BC candidate, is steadfast in her bid to retain the BJP parliament ticket from Mahabubnagar for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election.

Shedding light on the internal dynamics of the BJP, Shanti Kumar revealed during a program in the Jadcherla constituency, “This time, I am expecting to secure the Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha ticket. In the last assembly elections, the Gadwal ticket was allotted to DK Aruna, who sacrificed it for a BC leader. I hope that in this parliamentary election, both DK Aruna and Jitender Reddy will consider sacrificing the Lok Sabha ticket for a BC candidate like me. Given that Mahabubnagar district has more than 60% BC population, I am confident I will get the BJP parliament ticket.”

With Aruna and AP Jitender Reddy having previously contested as MPs from Mahabubnagar, Shanti Kumar is hopeful that the BJP high command will favor him and provide an opportunity to showcase his strengths in the upcoming electoral battle. The unfolding drama within the BJP in Mahabubnagar promises political intrigue and suspense as the contenders vie for the party’s nod.